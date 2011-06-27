  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  4. 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 53 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 AMG GT
More about the 2022 AMG GT
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,600
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/527.5 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Executive Rear Seat Package +$3,550
Driver Assistance Package +$1,950
AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package I +$3,700
AMG® Night Package +$750
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,050
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Air Balance Package +$350
Extended Night Package +$550
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
14 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
640 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
MANUFAKTUR Macchiato Beige Microfiber Headliner +$1,600
Red Seat Belts +$500
AMG® Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel +$500
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Multicontour AMG® Performance Front Seats +$700
Dashcam +$200
Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$4,550
AMG® Head-Up Display +$1,100
AMG® Performance Front Seats +$2,500
Rear-Window Sunshade +$150
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,320
3-Zone Climate Control +$760
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation +$350
Soft-Close Doors +$550
Ventilated Seats +$450
3-Passenger Rear Seat +$1,000
Household-Type 115V Power Outlet +$115
MANUFAKTUR Black Microfiber Headliner +$1,600
Silver Seat Belts +$500
Heated Rear Seats +$580
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
19" AMG® Black Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$500
20" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheels +$1,350
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
All-Season Tiresyes
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
Heated Windshield +$550
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
AMG® Light Display +$250
20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$3,650
Panorama Roof +$2,100
20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,050
AMG® Silver Chrome Exterior Accents +$1,050
EASY-PACK Cargo Management System +$485
21" AMG® Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels +$4,150
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,553 lbs.
Height57.3 in.
Length199.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.9 in.
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Graphite Grey Magno
  • MANUFAKTUR Starling Blue Magno
  • Starling Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Auburn Brown/Black STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black MB-Tex/DINAMICA, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Saddle Brown/Black STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa w/Yellow Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 53 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates