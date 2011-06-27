  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 AMG GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Surround View Camerayes
AMG® Aerodynamics Packageyes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Air Balance Packageyes
Executive Rear Seat Packageyes
AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package Iyes
AMG® Night Packageyes
Acoustic Comfort Packageyes
AMG® Exterior Carbon Fiber Package IIyes
In-Car Entertainment
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
640 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MBUX Interior Assistantyes
Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
AMG® Performance Front Seatsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Household-Type 115V Power Outletyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
AMG® Nappa Performance Steering Wheelyes
Dashcamyes
Yellow Seat Beltsyes
AMG® DINAMICA/Carbon Fiber Performance Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigationyes
AMG® Head-Up Displayyes
Multicontour AMG® Performance Front Seatsyes
AMG® Nappa/Black Piano Lacquer Performance Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Heated Windshieldyes
21" AMG® Forged Monoblock Style Wheelsyes
AMG® Silver Chrome Exterior Accentsyes
EASY-PACK Compartment Management Systemyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Extreme Performance Sport Tiresyes
Wheel Locking Boltsyes
21" AMG® Black Forged Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Coveryes
21" AMG® Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
21" AMG® Black Forged Monoblock Style Wheelsyes
21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
Panorama Roofyes
AMG® Light Displayyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Length199.2 in.
Curb weight4722 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base116.2 in.
Width76.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Graphite Grey Magno
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Brilliant Blue Magno
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa/DINAMICA w/Yellow Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Exclusive Nappa/DINAMICA w/Red Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Auburn Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Exclusive STYLE Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive STYLE Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
