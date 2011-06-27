2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Convertible
What’s new
- Now available in a four-door body style
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Thrilling acceleration from the powerful V8
- Simple, gorgeous design
- Comfortable ride despite handling prowess
- Smallish size means few interior storage options
- Hard to see out of the back
Which AMG GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been one of our favorite sports cars since its debut in 2016. It effectively replaced the SLS AMG as Mercedes' preeminent two-door. Compared to the old SLS, the AMG GT is more comfortable, easier to drive and more practical thanks to its conventional doors (unlike the neat-looking but impractical SLS gullwing doors). Most importantly, it's much less expensive than the SLS yet offers even better performance.
Go for the coupe or convertible, and you'll get a high-performance two-seater that, depending on trim level, strikes an elegant balance between grand tourer and sports car. The interior is elegantly trimmed in premium materials, and the design is cribbed from the automaker's most luxurious limousines. It's dynamically impressive, too. Its front-engine, rear-drive layout gives it superb handling dynamics that allow the AMG GT to go head to head with the world's best sports cars.
But high-end two-seaters aren't everyone's cup of tea. For those who need something a bit more sensible, Mercedes is adding a four-seat sedan for 2019. The frustratingly named AMG GT 4-Door Coupe doesn't offer S-Class levels of luxury; it trades rear-seat accommodations for a far more engaging driving experience. Think of it as a Porsche Panamera rival and you'll get the idea.
The base model comes with Mercedes' new turbocharged inline-six paired to a mild hybrid system. We like this powertrain in other Benzes, but the real star is the 4.0-liter V8 that serves as the base engine in the coupe and convertible. Not only does it produce significantly more power than the inline-six, but choosing the V8 also adds mechanical upgrades that should make the sedan truly feel like a four-door sports car.
No matter which AMG GT body style you select, you'll be rewarded with an enviable blend of luxury and performance that few can match.
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT is a rear-wheel-drive sports car that is available in coupe and convertible body styles and in four levels of increasing performance. The base GT model has the lowest power output of the family but still comes well equipped. The GT S (coupe only) gets a solid power bump and more sophisticated drivetrain and suspension hardware. Along with more power, the GT C gains wider rear fenders and rear steering. At the top is the hardcore, high-performance GT R (also coupe only), whose manually adjustable suspension and slick tires mean it's intended primarily for racetrack use.
Like all trim levels, the GT employs a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In the base version here, the V8 produces 469 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, a mechanical limited-slip differential, adjustable driving modes, three-stage electronic stability control, and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
Additional features include LED headlights, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable seats, faux suede/simulated leather combination upholstery, and memory settings.
For technology, you get a navigation system, an 8.4-inch central display, and a four-speaker audio system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio. Safety features include automatic high-beam control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Convertible models also come with a standard neck heating system.
The engine in the GT S gets a power pump (515 hp, 494 lb-ft of torque), while the chassis gains more sophisticated tools in the form of adaptive dampers and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Other additions include staggered wheels (19-inch fronts, 20-inch rears), larger brakes, adaptive dampers, a sport exhaust system, a Race driving mode, keyless entry, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker Burmester audio system.
Notable packages for the GT and the GT S include the AMG Aerodynamic package (matte-black exterior styling elements and a gloss-black fixed rear spoiler) and the Lane Tracking package (a blind-spot monitor and lane departure warning). The GT S is also available with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds dynamic engine and transmission mounts, a more aggressive suspension calibration, and a faux suede-wrapped steering wheel.
The GT C offers an even higher engine output (550 hp, 502 lb-ft of torque). It's 2.3 inches wider in the rear than the GT and GT S models, and that space is used to house wider wheels and a rear-wheel steering system that improves low-speed agility and high-speed stability. The Lane Tracking and AMG Dynamic Plus packages are both standard, as are a fixed glass roof, illuminated doorsill plates, ventilated front seats and leather upholstery.
The GT R is the most powerful trim available (577 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque) and is further endowed by carbon-fiber bodywork and a big rear wing. Large, lightweight forged wheels wrapped with extremely aggressive tires along with manually adjustable coil-over suspension mean this hardcore variant is intended primarily for track use. It even has a nine-mode traction control system styled after Mercedes' GT3 race car. A carbon-fiber engine cover and faux suede/leather upholstery are also added. Note that the GT R doesn't have a few features that are standard on lesser models due to its focus on performance, but most are available as options.
Other options, depending on trim, include extreme performance sport tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon-fiber exterior trim, a high-end 11-speaker Burmester audio system, and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S (turbo 4.0L V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Mercedes-AMG GT S has received some revisions, including an increase in horsepower and torque. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mercedes-AMG GT, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the AMG GT
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$124,700
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 6000 rpm
|C 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$158,850
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite AMG GT safety features:
- Blind Spot Assist
- Alerts the driver to vehicles in the AMG GT's blind spots.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Vibrates the steering wheel to warn the driver if the vehicle senses it's drifting out of its lane.
- Parktronic
- Sounds an alert if the AMG GT is approaching an object in front of or behind the car.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Porsche Panamera
Like the AMG GT sedan, the Porsche Panamera is a high-end luxury sedan that delivers a sublime driving experience. Though the Panamera's base 3.0-liter V6 isn't exceptional, the rest of the engine lineup is quite potent, culminating in a V8 plug-in hybrid that produces 680 horsepower. The Porsche's rear seat isn't as spacious as other full-size sedans, but it offers more rear-seat luxury features than the Mercedes.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. BMW M5
Take one look at its carbon-fiber roof and you know that the BMW M5 is much more than a 5 Series with a big engine. The all-wheel-drive system is totally revised (and can send up to 100% of its power to the rear wheels, if so desired), while a handful of under-the-skin upgrades help move its substantial mass around. Even so, the AMG GT feels more special than this ultimate 5 Series.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Maserati Quattroporte
The Maserati Quattroporte is another sporty premium sedan, but its exotic nameplate arguably carries more prestige than German rivals for a similar price. However, there's no Quattroporte with a power output equivalent to that of the GT 63 S. For those who really want to terrify their children while taking them to soccer practice, the Mercedes is the way to go.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT:
- Now available in a four-door body style
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $124,700.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $124,700
- C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $158,850
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Convertible Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 AMG GT Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 AMG GT Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, C, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] AMG GT Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible AMG GT Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,050.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,399.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible and all available trim types: Base, C. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 F-TYPE
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 C-Class