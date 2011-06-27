Overall rating

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been one of our favorite sports cars since its debut in 2016. It effectively replaced the SLS AMG as Mercedes' preeminent two-door. Compared to the old SLS, the AMG GT is more comfortable, easier to drive and more practical thanks to its conventional doors (unlike the neat-looking but impractical SLS gullwing doors). Most importantly, it's much less expensive than the SLS yet offers even better performance.

Go for the coupe or convertible, and you'll get a high-performance two-seater that, depending on trim level, strikes an elegant balance between grand tourer and sports car. The interior is elegantly trimmed in premium materials, and the design is cribbed from the automaker's most luxurious limousines. It's dynamically impressive, too. Its front-engine, rear-drive layout gives it superb handling dynamics that allow the AMG GT to go head to head with the world's best sports cars.

But high-end two-seaters aren't everyone's cup of tea. For those who need something a bit more sensible, Mercedes is adding a four-seat sedan for 2019. The frustratingly named AMG GT 4-Door Coupe doesn't offer S-Class levels of luxury; it trades rear-seat accommodations for a far more engaging driving experience. Think of it as a Porsche Panamera rival and you'll get the idea.

The base model comes with Mercedes' new turbocharged inline-six paired to a mild hybrid system. We like this powertrain in other Benzes, but the real star is the 4.0-liter V8 that serves as the base engine in the coupe and convertible. Not only does it produce significantly more power than the inline-six, but choosing the V8 also adds mechanical upgrades that should make the sedan truly feel like a four-door sports car.

No matter which AMG GT body style you select, you'll be rewarded with an enviable blend of luxury and performance that few can match.