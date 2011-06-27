Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See AMG GT Inventory
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/415.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|AMG Exterior Night Package
|yes
|Lane Tracking Package
|yes
|Exclusive Interior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|60 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Burmester Surround Sound System
|yes
|AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sills
|yes
|Red Seat Belts
|yes
|Silver Seat Belts
|yes
|AMG Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Full Nappa AMG Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leatherette/suede
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Fitted Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|KEYLESS-GO w/Power Decklid Release
|yes
|AMG Black Split 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|AMG Titanium Cross-Spoke Forged Wheels
|yes
|AMG Silver Split 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|AMG Black Cross-Spoke Forged Wheels
|yes
|AMG Titanium 10-Spoke Forged Wheels
|yes
|Rear Badge Deletion
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3516 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.6 in.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|295/30R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the AMG GT
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$124,400
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic