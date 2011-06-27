  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 AMG GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$124,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
cornering lightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
AMG Exterior Night Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Exclusive Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
60 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nappa/DINAMICA AMG Performance Steering Wheelyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
AMG Carbon Fiber Door Sillsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Full Nappa AMG Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Fitted Indoor Car Coveryes
KEYLESS-GO w/Power Decklid Releaseyes
AMG Black Split 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
AMG Titanium Cross-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
AMG Silver Split 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
AMG Black Cross-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
AMG Titanium 10-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
Rear Badge Deletionyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height49.6 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Iridium Silver Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • Jupiter Red
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black , leatherette/suede
  • Macchiato Beige/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Silver Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown Nappa Leather, leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, leather
  • Red Pepper Red/Black Nappa Leather, leather
  • Silver Pearl/Black Nappa Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R19 tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles