Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Cyk , 02/09/2020 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

It's difficult to describe how this car continues to surprise and delight even after a year of ownership. If ever there was a single car to meld a track car, muscle car, and grand tourer, all in one beautiful package, there is no other car that comes close. I traded a Ferrari F430 and Shelby GT500 and while each of those cars did their respective party tricks quite nicely, the AMG plays the part of exotic (without the exotic quirks) and muscle car (while still being able to take a corner) without a hitch. I have a couple 911's that share garage space with the AMG, and I always choose the AMG if I don't need to tote kids. If I had to choose just one, the AMG would stay and all others would go. The only gripe I have is the lack of a manual option...I understand the reasoning, but sometimes outright speed should take a back seat to outright fun. Overall, there are no disappointments and I look forward to every mile behind the wheel.