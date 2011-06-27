Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Consumer Reviews

More fun than should be allowed... Don S. , 10/20/2018 C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Ordered a 2018 AMG GTC (Magnetite Black Metallic with Beige Interior) convertible early December 2017 and took delivery in mid June 2018. After putting on 1,500 miles in four months, I can only say WOW!!! This car handles like a dream and is so much fun to drive. Traded in our 2015 MB SL400 with only 16,000 miles, a car that my wife and I both hated to drive (nice looking car but under powered, grabby brakes, premature transmission up-shifts, racing engine at idle in hot weather, lousy stereo, etc.---a full departure from the 2004 SL500 that we kept for 11 years. We hated that car from day one and immediately noticed the downgraded stereo when we drove it off the lot--they dropped the number of speakers from 11 to 10). The 2018 AMG GTC changed all of that, everything! The hydraulic steering is remarkable, the shift points in Sport mode are precise, acceleration is phenomenal and braking pedal modulation is smooth. Probably should have saved the $4,500 for the upgraded stereo, but too late for that. This car gives such a tremendous road feel and command while also being surprisingly smooth and comfortable. I noticed that Edmunds recommends saving the extra money by opting for the GT version over the GTC but I would disagree with that (obviously). The agility of the rear wheel steering is something amazing and you have to experience that first hand--it makes the car feel smaller than it is. Under 62 mph, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front, making cornering on winding roads an incredible experience--there's absolutely no under-steer or over-steer--the car is amazingly neutral and feels more agile than the SL versions that we have been use to (with under-steer tendancy). All of the body vents are functional on the GTC version and the rear axle slip differential is electronic rather than mechanical. I expect to own the car for many, many years and can justify (rationalize) the higher GTC price...somewhat. The build quality on this car was also exceptional. Besides the car's good looks (always getting comments when gassing up), the driving experience is beyond description. We have owned several MB's, and BMW's over the years, and this car beats them all. One of our past favorite vehicles was a 2001 BMW Z3. We always thought of that car as a motorcycle with two seats. Fun to drive. On a scale of 1-10, the AMG GTC is a 20. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lemon Bee , 06/28/2019 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'll keep this short and simple. My car has less than 1000 miles and as of today it has been 21 days in the shop and they still can't figure out how to fix it. My engine light has been on nearly since I got the car and they're saying that the engine has been miss firing. I'm trying to turn my car back in the legal system now. But be aware of the engine light on, it's not the gas cap.

1 Year Ownership Review Cyk , 02/09/2020 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's difficult to describe how this car continues to surprise and delight even after a year of ownership. If ever there was a single car to meld a track car, muscle car, and grand tourer, all in one beautiful package, there is no other car that comes close. I traded a Ferrari F430 and Shelby GT500 and while each of those cars did their respective party tricks quite nicely, the AMG plays the part of exotic (without the exotic quirks) and muscle car (while still being able to take a corner) without a hitch. I have a couple 911's that share garage space with the AMG, and I always choose the AMG if I don't need to tote kids. If I had to choose just one, the AMG would stay and all others would go. The only gripe I have is the lack of a manual option...I understand the reasoning, but sometimes outright speed should take a back seat to outright fun. Overall, there are no disappointments and I look forward to every mile behind the wheel.