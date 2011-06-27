Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Finally, something that challenges a 911..
I've had a lot of cars, 5 Porsche 911's, a Panamera, 5 other Benz' including another another AMG and I'll say this car is the real deal to compare to a 911. Acceleration is phenomenal, the steering (full hydraulic) out does any Carrera I've owned. Handling is superb with tremendous cornering and grip and very little understeer. Fabulous interior design and material quality and quite frankly I think it is one of the sexiest cars on the road today, far better looking than a 911 in my opinion. Great sound system and that exhaust note, it is glorious. There is some bad. The seats while very functional, are not very comfortable and the cabin tech is a little sparse, no head up display or even remote start? The DCT is not as good as PDK, but it's close and I think it shifts faster. I know a lot has been said about the location of the gear shifter but who cares? You use it to put it in gear and thats it. This is quite an achievement for Mercedes Benz. I'm more than thrilled.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the AMG GT
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner