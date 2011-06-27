  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Consumer Reviews

Finally, something that challenges a 911..

Porscheguy, 12/23/2017
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had a lot of cars, 5 Porsche 911's, a Panamera, 5 other Benz' including another another AMG and I'll say this car is the real deal to compare to a 911. Acceleration is phenomenal, the steering (full hydraulic) out does any Carrera I've owned. Handling is superb with tremendous cornering and grip and very little understeer. Fabulous interior design and material quality and quite frankly I think it is one of the sexiest cars on the road today, far better looking than a 911 in my opinion. Great sound system and that exhaust note, it is glorious. There is some bad. The seats while very functional, are not very comfortable and the cabin tech is a little sparse, no head up display or even remote start? The DCT is not as good as PDK, but it's close and I think it shifts faster. I know a lot has been said about the location of the gear shifter but who cares? You use it to put it in gear and thats it. This is quite an achievement for Mercedes Benz. I'm more than thrilled.

