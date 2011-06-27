Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class 600SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/339.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.2 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Signal Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Carrara Gray
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
