Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class 600SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,167
|$3,737
|Clean
|$1,879
|$2,819
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,122
|$2,510
|Rough
|$928
|$1,426
|$1,692
1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class 600SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,457
|$2,817
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,187
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,647
|$1,892
|Rough
|$787
|$1,106
|$1,275
1993 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class 600SEC 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,162
|$2,936
|$3,357
|Clean
|$1,919
|$2,613
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,433
|$1,967
|$2,255
|Rough
|$947
|$1,321
|$1,520