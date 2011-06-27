Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 600-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Finally Have My Dream Car Josh B. , 12/21/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Was purchased new by my grandfather and after 14 years of begging, pleading, bribery, and now given the fact he unable to drive anymore it was finally passed down to me and I couldn't be happier! The most luxurious car next to the Bentley (MSRP at purchase was $141,593) and worth every penny. Still drives like it's new. Reeks of style, class, sophistication and safety. Now if I could figure out a way to be buried in it! Report Abuse

It took 1st place Dragonfly , 08/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased our black 600 SEL MB over 4 years ago. I was the second owner. There were some issues with the car the first year we owned it but now everything works so well. We drive it to the country club or use it when we have guests. The back seating is larger than the back seating in our Denali(Suburban) and considerably more comfortable. A few weeks ago we put it up for show at the Mercedes-Benz Club of America Concours d'Elegance and took a FIRST place in our division. There was a lot of interest in the car because it had 145,000 miles and was 17 years old and still looked good and ran well. Everything still working!!! These cars are selling very cheap and will soon be gone. Report Abuse