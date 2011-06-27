Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Mercedes 560SEC - Last Of The Big Ones
An eBay purchase, this car was repainted following purchase due to sun damage but otherwise needed very little. I own 6 classic Mercedes and this is the grand pappy of them all, with silky-smoooth ride and exceptional quietness. This model sold for $82,900 new, and can be purchased typically for $10K to $20K depending on condition. Probably the closest thing to a "lifetime" car you can buy, with much simpler electronics and lower costs of ownership than the successor 140 series cars. As far as what to watch out for, these cars had some corrosion problems in the rear window areas and sometimes the glass would delaminate; used glass is about $400.
Get your Mercedes -Benz on!!
It's a expensive car to repair! The older ones that is! But the car is a hoot to drive/own and I recommend that if you have a little money, I would buy one of these cars! Best investment I have made!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride
I am 60 years old and have always been a car buff, and this has got to be one of the best cars ever built. I just bought this car one month ago and have driven over 2000 miles. It is 15 years old with only 35,000 miles and 2 other owners. I thank them for the fine care and low miles. This car looks and drives like new!
