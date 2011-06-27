Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Consumer Reviews
Mercedes 560SEC - Last Of The Big Ones
An eBay purchase, this car was repainted following purchase due to sun damage but otherwise needed very little. I own 6 classic Mercedes and this is the grand pappy of them all, with silky-smoooth ride and exceptional quietness. This model sold for $82,900 new, and can be purchased typically for $10K to $20K depending on condition. Probably the closest thing to a "lifetime" car you can buy, with much simpler electronics and lower costs of ownership than the successor 140 series cars. As far as what to watch out for, these cars had some corrosion problems in the rear window areas and sometimes the glass would delaminate; used glass is about $400.
Rock Solid car
The best of 3 SEL's we have owned over the last 20 years. Repairs have been regular oil and filter changes , brakes, and one problem window over the last four years. Our mechanic says ignore the power steering pump leak and live with it. Fuel mileage is the best we have had. 15 around town and 20 to 22 on longer trips. We run regular fuel but we don't hot rod it. I have always purchased around 100K and run them to 200K plus then basically give them away. Pay extra for good tires. It is worth it in ride and handling. Look for one that is really clean and cared for. It is worth the search. Have fun and enjoy it.
Best Car I ever owned
Best car I ever owned. Dependable, hugs the road, sturdy, comfortable to drive. Fourteen years and very few problems outside of regular maintenance. Fabulous car.
ONE OF THE BEST CARS EVER BUILT
Safe and reliable . It is a fun car to drive, comfortable and so smooth. I bought this car for my dad who insisted on the very best in quality. My dad recently passed away and unfortunately I now need to sell the car. Clean and cared for. Looks and drives like new . If you know anyone who would appreciate this soon to be classic, they may contact me at houdini-magic@webtv.net
Get your Mercedes -Benz on!!
It's a expensive car to repair! The older ones that is! But the car is a hoot to drive/own and I recommend that if you have a little money, I would buy one of these cars! Best investment I have made!
