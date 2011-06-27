Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
200,000 and going strong
Long-termer, 01/11/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
We like strong vehicles, and the 560 SEC is probably the strongest we've ever owned. Heavy duty! Powerful, always reliable, and at 200,000 miles it still runs as smoothly as it did when new. Did I say powerful? I've probaly invested $4,000 in replacing things like a sunroof slide assembly, timing chain, valve guides -- - and have a car that is better than most on the road, at far less total cost. This car was built when Mercedes knew how to build cars that lasted forever.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 560-Class
Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner