Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Long-termer , 01/11/2005

We like strong vehicles, and the 560 SEC is probably the strongest we've ever owned. Heavy duty! Powerful, always reliable, and at 200,000 miles it still runs as smoothly as it did when new. Did I say powerful? I've probaly invested $4,000 in replacing things like a sunroof slide assembly, timing chain, valve guides -- - and have a car that is better than most on the road, at far less total cost. This car was built when Mercedes knew how to build cars that lasted forever.