  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class
  5. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 560-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 560-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,776
Used 560-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

200,000 and going strong

Long-termer, 01/11/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We like strong vehicles, and the 560 SEC is probably the strongest we've ever owned. Heavy duty! Powerful, always reliable, and at 200,000 miles it still runs as smoothly as it did when new. Did I say powerful? I've probaly invested $4,000 in replacing things like a sunroof slide assembly, timing chain, valve guides -- - and have a car that is better than most on the road, at far less total cost. This car was built when Mercedes knew how to build cars that lasted forever.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 560-Classes for sale

Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles