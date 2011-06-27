Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sexy Ken , 12/17/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had my 92 500sel for only a couple of weeks, but I love it. The car is sexy, nothing to it. The body design looks good even 15 years later it has a modern look. The interior is way ahead of its time. It has more features then my 2002 Mercedes. It could do a little bit better on gas but it is a dream to drive. Also quite expensive to keep running but well worth the experience Report Abuse

Finally Bought A W140 Mercedes Texas Star Man , 08/22/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Finally, on 8.19.03, I purchased the Mercedes I've always wanted, a W140 S Class. This particular unit is a 1992 500SEL with 75,000 miles the day I bought it. Everything, everything, but the front seat power head rests operate as it should. I thought my W126 (300SDL) was incredible, and it was, but this S Class is without a doubt the finest Mercedes ever built. They can be expesive to maintain, but my! what an incredible automobile. It is quiet, comfortable, powerful, and handsome and safe. What more should a car be?

The best MB has to offer.. JEFFP , 03/28/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 1992 500SEL in 2005 from an older couple who thought they were upgrading to a BMW "7" Series. They really took care of this car. They called me two weeks after obtaining their BMW to see if I would be interested in selling the MB back to them. I politely declined. This car has every option that MB could think of and it drives like a dream. I purchased my car with 75,000 origional miles and drive it going out on the town and on special occasions only. I have put several hundred pampered miles on this car and it is just flauless. I will own this car for at least another ten years or more and probably pass it on to my kids.

"Sweet, Fast, Comfortable , Beast" Dee 2 , 12/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this beast from a friend and he now regrets that he sold it. Since then I put 18" wheels and tires (255/45/18 front & 285/40/18 ZR rated tires)use the best lubricants to keep this beast happy. So far, so good and it can sure fly. I already had it up to 150 mph and it still rides like you are going 80 mph. Safe and quiet! And this beast is 12 years old. Still get looks and asked questions at the fuel station. If you can, obtain a 1992 500 SEL!