Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
500sl 1992
VERY NICE AND FUN TO DRIVE< VERY FAST!! WAY HEAD OF ITS TIME. A+ for sure.
Most Fun For Your Buck
I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.
Hard to Replace
Owned 95-02. Such a great car, hard to replace. Fun, beauty, sleek ride, great response in maneuverability and speed. Only thing I can really complain about is no cup holders and always spilling my drinks in the car.
Great car!
There's nothing quite like an SL - fast, comfortable, stylish, in a class by itself.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500-Class
Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner