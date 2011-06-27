  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  4. Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  5. Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 500-Class
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 500-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,125 - $2,417
Used 500-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

500sl 1992

ajohnson95, 07/01/2002
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

VERY NICE AND FUN TO DRIVE< VERY FAST!! WAY HEAD OF ITS TIME. A+ for sure.

Report Abuse

Most Fun For Your Buck

Sacha Prins, 06/10/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.

Report Abuse

Hard to Replace

Heather1, 09/27/2002
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Owned 95-02. Such a great car, hard to replace. Fun, beauty, sleek ride, great response in maneuverability and speed. Only thing I can really complain about is no cup holders and always spilling my drinks in the car.

Report Abuse

Great car!

Jim Caputo, 10/09/2019
500SL 2dr Convertible
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

There's nothing quite like an SL - fast, comfortable, stylish, in a class by itself.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 500-Classes for sale

Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles