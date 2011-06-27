Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
500sl 1992

ajohnson95, 07/01/2002
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

VERY NICE AND FUN TO DRIVE< VERY FAST!! WAY HEAD OF ITS TIME. A+ for sure.

Most Fun For Your Buck

Sacha Prins, 06/10/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.

Sexy

Ken, 12/17/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've had my 92 500sel for only a couple of weeks, but I love it. The car is sexy, nothing to it. The body design looks good even 15 years later it has a modern look. The interior is way ahead of its time. It has more features then my 2002 Mercedes. It could do a little bit better on gas but it is a dream to drive. Also quite expensive to keep running but well worth the experience

Finally Bought A W140 Mercedes

Texas Star Man, 08/22/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Finally, on 8.19.03, I purchased the Mercedes I've always wanted, a W140 S Class. This particular unit is a 1992 500SEL with 75,000 miles the day I bought it. Everything, everything, but the front seat power head rests operate as it should. I thought my W126 (300SDL) was incredible, and it was, but this S Class is without a doubt the finest Mercedes ever built. They can be expesive to maintain, but my! what an incredible automobile. It is quiet, comfortable, powerful, and handsome and safe. What more should a car be?

The best MB has to offer..

JEFFP, 03/28/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1992 500SEL in 2005 from an older couple who thought they were upgrading to a BMW "7" Series. They really took care of this car. They called me two weeks after obtaining their BMW to see if I would be interested in selling the MB back to them. I politely declined. This car has every option that MB could think of and it drives like a dream. I purchased my car with 75,000 origional miles and drive it going out on the town and on special occasions only. I have put several hundred pampered miles on this car and it is just flauless. I will own this car for at least another ten years or more and probably pass it on to my kids.

