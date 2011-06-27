  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  4. Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 500-Class
Overview
See 500-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
See 500-Class Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles