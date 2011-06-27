Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
My 6th Mercedes-Benz SL

Dr. M, 12/29/2004
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

My i1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL is my sixth Mercedes-Benz SL. I have owned five of the 1973 - 1989 SL styles; three 450's, one 280 Gray market and one 560. They were all great cars and I always enjoyed their rides. I trade cars once a year (my weekend car-that is). This is the first of the newer style SLs that I have owned. I tried a 300, but it was way too underpowered. This car only had 42,000 miles on it when I bought it so it was in excellent condition. The interior is great, not dated at all. Unfortunately the exterior is a bit dated, otherwise this car is is perfect. The fuel economy is a bit lower than the 280 had, but on par with the 450's, and better than the 560. The 500SL is a kick to drive and finally I don't have to get out to take down or put up the top. It provides great luxury and performance at a really low price.

Report Abuse

500SL The nicest Car I've Ever Driven

DuPre', 05/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned, and quite the head turner! Fabulous engine with a classic rumble and horsepower to snap your neck! The low end torque is not up to Porsche standards but in a highway run I'd take my Benz! It's got high end power to spare. Passing on the highway is a breeze and only requires a moderate level of nerve. The first thing I did was change the old style rims, mine is a two tone model that was crying for a sportier look and 18" chrome AMG's did the trick. I read a review in another publication that stated that there is typically a wiring harness issue with these and other benz's of this era, that's the only concern I've had and mine has been fine

Report Abuse

Great Drivers Automobile

Frank (Smokey) Jansz, 09/03/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I feel great when I get into it, it feels good behind the wheel, as I have owned mercs since the early 1960; s and I had a bad accident in a 1966 model 220 s, I was traveling around 85 miles per/hour and hit a solid lamp Post here in Australia, and ended in hospital with a broken right limb and a few ribs, and I am still here happy that I wasn't driving any other vehicle. I will recommend merc's to anyone who believes in safety. I am now a proud owner of a 1987 420sel a 1999 e, 240 and my new one is a 1991 500sl, which I have owned for a few days only. Great car.

Report Abuse

Best SL Converible Ever!

OBD, 04/07/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Killer car, power convertible top, fast, fast, fast, easy on maintenance, great looks and excellent reliability. Wish I could have one for each day of the week, highly recommend this Mercedes and I have owned approximately fifteen SL's.

Report Abuse

Great car, but...

cricomac, 12/06/2005
9 of 21 people found this review helpful

After three years, I still LOVE this car, but... Every time I take it on the road I'm in fear of the impending break- the-bank repair. Depreciation continues at a precipitous rate. Nonetheless, it has been among the most reliable, best performing and better looking cars I've ever owned. Initial purchase price has dropped to where us "ordinary" folk can afford the car; it still takes VERY deep pockets to keep it on the road.

Report Abuse
