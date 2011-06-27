Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Consumer Reviews

My 6th Mercedes-Benz SL Dr. M , 12/29/2004 9 of 10 people found this review helpful My i1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL is my sixth Mercedes-Benz SL. I have owned five of the 1973 - 1989 SL styles; three 450's, one 280 Gray market and one 560. They were all great cars and I always enjoyed their rides. I trade cars once a year (my weekend car-that is). This is the first of the newer style SLs that I have owned. I tried a 300, but it was way too underpowered. This car only had 42,000 miles on it when I bought it so it was in excellent condition. The interior is great, not dated at all. Unfortunately the exterior is a bit dated, otherwise this car is is perfect. The fuel economy is a bit lower than the 280 had, but on par with the 450's, and better than the 560. The 500SL is a kick to drive and finally I don't have to get out to take down or put up the top. It provides great luxury and performance at a really low price. Report Abuse

500SL The nicest Car I've Ever Driven DuPre' , 05/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is without a doubt the best car I've ever owned, and quite the head turner! Fabulous engine with a classic rumble and horsepower to snap your neck! The low end torque is not up to Porsche standards but in a highway run I'd take my Benz! It's got high end power to spare. Passing on the highway is a breeze and only requires a moderate level of nerve. The first thing I did was change the old style rims, mine is a two tone model that was crying for a sportier look and 18" chrome AMG's did the trick. I read a review in another publication that stated that there is typically a wiring harness issue with these and other benz's of this era, that's the only concern I've had and mine has been fine

Great Drivers Automobile Frank (Smokey) Jansz , 09/03/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I feel great when I get into it, it feels good behind the wheel, as I have owned mercs since the early 1960; s and I had a bad accident in a 1966 model 220 s, I was traveling around 85 miles per/hour and hit a solid lamp Post here in Australia, and ended in hospital with a broken right limb and a few ribs, and I am still here happy that I wasn't driving any other vehicle. I will recommend merc's to anyone who believes in safety. I am now a proud owner of a 1987 420sel a 1999 e, 240 and my new one is a 1991 500sl, which I have owned for a few days only. Great car.

Best SL Converible Ever! OBD , 04/07/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Killer car, power convertible top, fast, fast, fast, easy on maintenance, great looks and excellent reliability. Wish I could have one for each day of the week, highly recommend this Mercedes and I have owned approximately fifteen SL's.