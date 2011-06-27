Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class 400E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,770
|$2,155
|Clean
|$953
|$1,581
|$1,925
|Average
|$718
|$1,202
|$1,464
|Rough
|$484
|$824
|$1,003
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 400-Class 400SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,750
|$2,051
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,563
|$1,832
|Average
|$808
|$1,188
|$1,393
|Rough
|$544
|$814
|$955