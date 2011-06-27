Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class 350SDL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)452.2/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length208.1 in.
Curb weight3850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
