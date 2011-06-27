Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class 350SDL Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,350
|$1,522
|Clean
|$928
|$1,205
|$1,359
|Average
|$700
|$917
|$1,034
|Rough
|$471
|$628
|$709
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class 350SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,262
|$1,523
|Clean
|$702
|$1,127
|$1,360
|Average
|$529
|$857
|$1,035
|Rough
|$357
|$587
|$709