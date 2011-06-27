  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 300-Class
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Station Wagon

ED PANLILIO, 11/16/2006
Before having a baby, we were looking at several cars, but this car caught my attention. Very solid by its build. Safe and with an engine that could whip some other E's and other models having a 3.2 ltr 24valve inline 6 . I think this is the best engine in its era Mercedes ever built. Just keep up with the regular service intervals and you're OK. Very solid and very safe. So far I had the car since '95 until today, and it's still running strong and solid!

1993 Mercedes Benz 300TE 4 Matic

cannot give, 08/11/2004
This is one of Mercedes finest works. The 1993 Mercedes Benz 300TE 4 Matic. It comes with a 3.0 liter 217 horsepower V6 engine. Mine features Leather, Sunroof, 3rd row, cell phone, power seats and much more. The acceleration is very good. I calculated that going to 60 took 8.2 seconds. (I was manually shifting with the "2,3,D.") Another feature is the roomy truck and the fold down 3rd row seat which is very convienent.

300TE Fan

Jim, 02/13/2005
I owned a 1993 300TE for three years and really enjoyed the vehicle. Functional, comfortable, safe and decent mileage for such a large rig. Look for the safety net option when shopping for used models. Cost was $1100 when new and it is a great additional safety feature.

Research Similar Vehicles