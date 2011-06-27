Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

ED PANLILIO , 11/16/2006

Before having a baby, we were looking at several cars, but this car caught my attention. Very solid by its build. Safe and with an engine that could whip some other E's and other models having a 3.2 ltr 24valve inline 6 . I think this is the best engine in its era Mercedes ever built. Just keep up with the regular service intervals and you're OK. Very solid and very safe. So far I had the car since '95 until today, and it's still running strong and solid!