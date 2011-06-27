  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 1993 300-Class
Overview
See 300-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.
Height60.2 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Ivory
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara Gray
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
See 300-Class Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles