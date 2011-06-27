  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.2 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Light Ivory
  • Carrara Gray
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Canyon Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Signal Red
