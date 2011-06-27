Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Great car Jay , 06/16/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This is a great car for those who don't mind keeping up with a 17 year old car. The car is great but there are normal maintenance items plus original seals and parts that eventually have to be replaced. Keep in mind that if you take it to a European car shop you would pay around $120 per hour or labor; prices for parts bought on the Internet are comparable to those of other makes. If you enjoy doing fixing it yourself, like I do, there are plenty of Internet resources to help you. The car is fun to drive and has an MPG around mid 30s (gotta love the diesel). If you are thinking about buying one see if the diesel injection pump has been resealed; they start leaking diesel at around 150k miles Report Abuse

Timing Chain Problem Benz Man , 02/24/2002 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I am the orig. owner of a 93 300D with 72Km.Other owners have had timing chain failures. One had the chain fail in Aug 96,requiring a new engine ($13,000)at that time. MBNA had released in Nov 96, MBNA 05/095, Revised timing chain with a new center link plate. I just had the orig. timing chain replaced, along with the chain tensioner (3 service bull. on this item),cam gear,chain rails,and vac. pump.MBNA has refused to inform other owners to give them the option to replace these defective parts. Report Abuse

Hot Benz Diesel Pleased , 02/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I commute 125 miles a day and this is a cruiser that gets 37 mpg. It is the perfect size and is safe, quiet. I purchased with 169,000 miles on it and have only done routine oil changes every 5k miles. It looks brand new. Report Abuse