Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Great car
This is a great car for those who don't mind keeping up with a 17 year old car. The car is great but there are normal maintenance items plus original seals and parts that eventually have to be replaced. Keep in mind that if you take it to a European car shop you would pay around $120 per hour or labor; prices for parts bought on the Internet are comparable to those of other makes. If you enjoy doing fixing it yourself, like I do, there are plenty of Internet resources to help you. The car is fun to drive and has an MPG around mid 30s (gotta love the diesel). If you are thinking about buying one see if the diesel injection pump has been resealed; they start leaking diesel at around 150k miles
Timing Chain Problem
I am the orig. owner of a 93 300D with 72Km.Other owners have had timing chain failures. One had the chain fail in Aug 96,requiring a new engine ($13,000)at that time. MBNA had released in Nov 96, MBNA 05/095, Revised timing chain with a new center link plate. I just had the orig. timing chain replaced, along with the chain tensioner (3 service bull. on this item),cam gear,chain rails,and vac. pump.MBNA has refused to inform other owners to give them the option to replace these defective parts.
Hot Benz Diesel
I commute 125 miles a day and this is a cruiser that gets 37 mpg. It is the perfect size and is safe, quiet. I purchased with 169,000 miles on it and have only done routine oil changes every 5k miles. It looks brand new.
602 Best Diesel
This is a one owner car and it came with everything when new. I drove this car from MD to NJ 3 hours. The car drove great and the fuel economy is 33 mpg hwy. The ride is smooth and tight. I am going to convert to run on WVO & SVO.
Sponsored cars related to the 300-Class
Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner