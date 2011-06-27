  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Great car

Jay, 06/16/2010
This is a great car for those who don't mind keeping up with a 17 year old car. The car is great but there are normal maintenance items plus original seals and parts that eventually have to be replaced. Keep in mind that if you take it to a European car shop you would pay around $120 per hour or labor; prices for parts bought on the Internet are comparable to those of other makes. If you enjoy doing fixing it yourself, like I do, there are plenty of Internet resources to help you. The car is fun to drive and has an MPG around mid 30s (gotta love the diesel). If you are thinking about buying one see if the diesel injection pump has been resealed; they start leaking diesel at around 150k miles

Timing Chain Problem

Benz Man, 02/24/2002
I am the orig. owner of a 93 300D with 72Km.Other owners have had timing chain failures. One had the chain fail in Aug 96,requiring a new engine ($13,000)at that time. MBNA had released in Nov 96, MBNA 05/095, Revised timing chain with a new center link plate. I just had the orig. timing chain replaced, along with the chain tensioner (3 service bull. on this item),cam gear,chain rails,and vac. pump.MBNA has refused to inform other owners to give them the option to replace these defective parts.

Hot Benz Diesel

Pleased, 02/07/2006
I commute 125 miles a day and this is a cruiser that gets 37 mpg. It is the perfect size and is safe, quiet. I purchased with 169,000 miles on it and have only done routine oil changes every 5k miles. It looks brand new.

602 Best Diesel

John, 04/12/2007
This is a one owner car and it came with everything when new. I drove this car from MD to NJ 3 hours. The car drove great and the fuel economy is 33 mpg hwy. The ride is smooth and tight. I am going to convert to run on WVO & SVO.

