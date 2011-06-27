Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

i bought this vechile to replace my corvette. i was inpressed by the drop top but i later had problems with the cooling fan and roll bars. the radio is my biggest complaint.

monntana , 02/05/2003

I recently purchased this very neat auto and before I could learn about it the rear head rest roll over prtection deployed while sitting in my driveway. This caused the covertible top to stop working but worst part to repair the roll over feature cost will be in excess of $5000.00. any of you old pro's out there have any comments??? thank you, monntana