Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Purchasing Hi-milage 300TE4 Mercedes steffen , 09/28/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Vehicle I purchased for $6500 has 144,000 miles on it . Always garaged, almost no visable wear inside or out. I knew mechanical items were needed and now fixed which were 1. brakes($500.), 2. front CV Joints ($500. re-built, after market-non-dealer), 3.general servicing of all fluids and filters. I turned off the 4WD function as new 4matic distribution valve is $2,000. Now a great car for $7,500. total less tax and license. New version of same wagon is $44,000. !

300 TE Now a Dinosour Sean Craft , 11/07/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful These wagons have always been among the most handsome cars on the road. For a 1992 model, they were generously equipped and the 92's were the first with standard dual airbags. Compared to newer cars I have owned, the transmission is slow to respond and jerks. The A/C system temp is very hard to modulate, either full on or too low. As these cars age common problems are: Cruise control/power windows/mirrors, central lcoking, valve cover gaskets prone to leaking, rear air suspensions fail eventually, cooling system fails eventually as well. All these repairs are pricy but once fixed, won't happen again for the life of the car. Bargain used but get one that was pampered!

Beautiful, Efficient Design Crit Taylor , 12/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 88-92 Mercedes 300 series is a nice meeting point. The design is efficient, elegant and not too complex. The newer models have more stuff that really is not necessary. These years have all that you need for a luxury ride and are still rooted in the old Mercedes tradition of being well overbuilt. The wagon in particular is the best deal because it has the biggest engine, suspension and brakes standard. Also, the long wheelbase gives a big car ride. The 103 engine is turbine like, exremely reliable, and revs nicely for surprising performance. The transmission gives very positive high RPM shifts while remaining very smooth a low speeds. It's also not too big or too small abd u-turns well.

1992 Mercedes 300TE Terry , 07/11/2018 300TE 4dr Wagon 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Just bought this wagon and I'm restoring it. The engine runs great, no mechanical issues, just the usual for it's age. Need to repair the auto antenna, replace the rubber around the outside mirrors, replace the under hood insulation, replace the plastic grill as someone broke a piece of it and will renew the shifter bushings. Car runs great, cargo area nice, A.C. , radio, tires and brakes are in good shape. The only other item is to detail the engine bay and it will be a classy, unusual, nice ride which I believe will appreciate in value As an update, there was a pretty bad vibration on idle. I cleaned the idle control valve which did not affect the vibration and erratic idle. I discovered that the motor mounts were bad, so I replaced them with OEM equal quality and now it idles and runs smooth as silk.. Update, the auto antenna broke again and will replace. Transmission occasionally down shifts when not needed. Discovered that a valve needs cleaning inside and will do in the next days. Runs great and very happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value