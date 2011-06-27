  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300D Features & Specs

More about the 1992 300-Class
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3390 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
