Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.
Height60.2 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
