Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.
Height59.8 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Red
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
