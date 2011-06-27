  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
