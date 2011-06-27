Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SD Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)475.2/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Arctic White
