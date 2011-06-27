Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Good looking coupe jwgowdy , 03/04/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've always had good experiences with MB's, and so far so good. High mileage car (192k) in perfect shape - some minor electrical issues (to be expected) but overall I love it. Styling is still fresh, and the twin- cam revs freely to 7000rpms making spirited driving a ball. Rear seat is worthless unless you're an infant, but I'm 6'4" and very comfy up front. Pillarless design is *great*. Report Abuse

Very reliable and comfortable Amir , 08/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This one is a keeper. The car has been reliable and free of any troubles. By this model year, all earlier bugs seems to have been fixed. The style will be hip for a long long time. Timely maintenance today will go a long long way. Keep yours in good shape and it will keep purring along. Report Abuse

My 92 300 CE PeteC , 03/23/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 11 years and it has been extremely reliable. I own 2 other Mercedes models which are newer but do not hold a candle to the 300 CE! Report Abuse