Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good looking coupe
I've always had good experiences with MB's, and so far so good. High mileage car (192k) in perfect shape - some minor electrical issues (to be expected) but overall I love it. Styling is still fresh, and the twin- cam revs freely to 7000rpms making spirited driving a ball. Rear seat is worthless unless you're an infant, but I'm 6'4" and very comfy up front. Pillarless design is *great*.
Very reliable and comfortable
This one is a keeper. The car has been reliable and free of any troubles. By this model year, all earlier bugs seems to have been fixed. The style will be hip for a long long time. Timely maintenance today will go a long long way. Keep yours in good shape and it will keep purring along.
My 92 300 CE
I have owned this car for 11 years and it has been extremely reliable. I own 2 other Mercedes models which are newer but do not hold a candle to the 300 CE!
MB, '92-300CE
Excellent car! Never thought I would enjoy driving a car so much. The exterior design is timeless and the comfort and performance are superb. Solid fun.
