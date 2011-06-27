  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length208.1 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
