Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Read Me
This vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a great car for little money. This car sold for 50K when new. It has 225K miles on it and still runs like new. It is tight with no rattles or squeeks found in domestic vehicles less than 2 years old. The fuel economy is 32 MPG HWY and 23 MPG city. This car looks like a 50K car and cost less than a used Honda.
like a "panzer" tank!
Mercedes 300D....purchased used in 97 for $17,000....mileage in 3/02 is now 180,000....no rattles..car is very tight and reliable....water pump replaced, alt, batt + A/C(new system installed) Mechanic is an Audi fanatic but loves this car as does my wife(her car)...great mileage...body perfect.... will run to 300K....perhaps more
199,953 miles and STILL GOING
This car is strong!!!! Just a few more miles to go and I will have a car that has lasted the longest of any other in my driveway.
Best Car Ever!!
Bought a 1991 model in Feb 2006 for $8000 with 99750 miles on the odometer. It was like a new car. Started almost instantly in temps down to 13F without needing the block heater, it may have performed the same in colder weather but that was as cold as we ever tested it. Has returned a steady 29-32 mpg's on every tank of diesel it has used. It now has over 280,000 miles on it and will go another 100K without a problem. This was my wife's daily transportation for getting to work. 1st she was driving 100 miles + daily to/from work and the 5 cyl diesel never missed a beat. I don't know how to explain this but the few times we have had a problem Battery died, water pump started leaking, etc) they appeared when the car was in the garage or driveway. I only wish I could find another, similar Mercedes Diesel! IMO, the W123 and W124 300D Turbo is the best car Mercedes has made.
Luxury with great gas mileage
The luxury of a Mercedes-Benz with excellent fuel mileage and very safe to drive
