Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Mercedes Quality Unbelievable Price

Marcel, 01/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 300CE for 2 months, but I love it already. Excellent handling for a heavy car, good acceleration. I had NO2 Michelins installed, so the ride is superior, but the AC/Heating starts up slowly. Fuel economy is compromised, providing an inferior 14-18 mpg. Fun to drive, has a lot of character, turns heads. Not a car you see every day. Dash - limited in controls. Love leather, very styish interior. The exterior is beautiful and distinguished, paint looks brand new. Long lasting, mine has 115K, will run to at least 350K. No rattles ever, quiet and insulated. No mechanical failures in its whole life. Way cheap, a good one attainable for <5K

300CE

jebaril, 06/06/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's a beautiful vehicle to look at and to drive. MBZ doesn't make 'em like this anymore, or so everyone says. This model year got the new DOHC 3.0L engine, so not much more quick but very fast. Mine is black on black, not my favorite colors, but distinctive. It had 94K on it; I sorted out a few things, put some new injectors into it and it runs great. Am looking for wagon equivalent now just to haul stuff around.

