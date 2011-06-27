Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

classy 7-seater Mark Holthoff , 12/15/2015 300TE 4dr Wagon 0 of 0 people found this review helpful They don't make them like this any more! Where else can you get a classy, tough, high-quality, German-made autobahn cruiser with a third-row for under $5000? It's hard to find a nice one, but if you do you should snap it up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought used and still going MJG , 07/20/2009 I bought the 4-matic wagon used at 180,000km and had immediate issues with the transfer case, transmission and drive train generally. The ultimate solution to the AWD problems was to remove the front drive shaft. Once over initial maintenance corrections the car settled down to being very reliable and comfortable transportation. Currently it is over 430,000km and still going. The body is just now beginning to show some rust nineteen years after it was built. What a great car!

My '90 300TE 4-Matic JSRowley , 02/02/2007 Compared to other cars I've owned this car is the best in style (I at least like it), quality, and dependability that I have ever owned. While it occasionally does have its problems, they are very few. I bought the car with 160k miles and now I have over 220k. It seems to be like the energizer bunny cause it just keeps going, & going, & going, with very little maintenance or repair costs. I'm sure if I took better care of it (ie: tune- ups, oil changes, etc.), it would still be like new, although it never has given me any major problems and still runs like a sports car.

Slow, thirsty, expensive Nevadasmith , 02/21/2004 I bought this used with just over 85000 on it,in very good condition. Main complaints: no horsepower. It won't get out of its own way, especially with a load of people and luggage - almost dangerously slow in traffic. Gulps gas like you wouldn't believe, and the high priced stuff, too. And when it breaks down, which it will, it will cost you a couple mortgage payments to fix it. I won't be buying another MB.