Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

List Price
$3,900
ADAM12, 02/23/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchased the 300SL used. Car had been taken car of. If you don't mind the lower power than the 500, this is the car for you. 14 year old car and still got a solid 30MPG on the freeway. Car always had people commenting on it. Is still a good buy.

