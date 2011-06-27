  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,610
Used 190-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes for the little Mercedes that could; still a good car at a relatively good price. A new model replaces the 190-Class for 1994.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class.

5(68%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RELIABLE. AFFORDABLE. GREAT GAS MILEAGE TOO!
verry,03/03/2013
If you are seeking a reliable car, this would be a great choice. I always owned Cadillacs, Lincolns and others but this was my first Mercedes~Benz and I can't tell you how pleasing it is to drive daily in all weather conditions. Period! I am 369 lbs, 6'2" tall and a large man yet I have ample leg room, comfortable seating, ample engine power out of this amazing 4 cylinder engine. This car glides down back roads, freeways and darts around town. Parking is easy, gas mileage is about 20+ in town and a bit higher highway miles.
My First Love (and car)
KMK,01/06/2010
This was my first car when I got my license at 16. It was previously my father's car, which he bought brand new from the dealership. This car was solid, I always felt safe, and it was great to learn how to drive on. The fixes on this car were a bit expensive, but the time and money spent were totally worth it. Unfortunately, we donated the car to charity after it accumulated approximately 205,000 miles. Even then it was still up and running. I hear that someone bought it at an auction and it is still going strong.
Best of the Best
MAB,03/18/2005
I've had this car for a short time, but through the worst of temperatures she has started up everytime and heats up quickly. She's heavy and just feels safe. I love this car - I feel so lucky that she is over 10 years old and everything is like new!
1st Time Mercedes Owner
Michael G.,09/10/2006
Solid vehicle, runs like a charm. Had to replace the back window motor (very common according to Benz mechanics) If you're handy, go to a junkyard and save a ton of dough. I am the 3rd owner, and all maintanance is kept up. Only drawback is finding oil/lube places to carry an oil filter, call ahead and problem solved. Make sure you have the correct tire iron also, not all Benz tire irons will fit the 190e. We use it as our everyday car and love it!
See all 19 reviews of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Overview

The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class is offered in the following submodels: 190-Class Sedan. Available styles include 190E 2.6 4dr Sedan, and 190E 2.3 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class.

Can't find a used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,822.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 190-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,340.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 190-Class lease specials

Related Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles