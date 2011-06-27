  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1991 190-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG2021
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/362.5 mi.261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l2.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 5800 rpm130 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.51.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.51.1 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight3000 lbs.2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.11.7 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Desert Red
