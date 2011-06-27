  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren MP4-12C
  4. Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Features & Specs

More about the 2013 MP4-12C
Overview
Starting MSRP
$239,400
See MP4-12C Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$239,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Torque443 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Stealth Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$239,400
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$239,400
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$239,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Electric & Heated Seatsyes
Full Leather Interioryes
Custom Zoned Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelsyes
Ashtrayyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Interioryes
Color Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Alcantara & Leather Interioryes
IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Carbon Fiber Seatbacksyes
Contrast Stitching on Dashboardyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$239,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$239,400
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Carbon Fiber Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coversyes
Stealth Badge Setyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Turning Vanesyes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Elite Paintyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Body Color Front Splitteryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Panelsyes
Additional Wheels w/Winter Tiresyes
Additional Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels w/Corsa Tiresyes
Vehicle Lifteryes
New Style Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Contrast Color Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Front track65.2 in.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Height47.2 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width75.1 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$239,400
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Supernova Silver
  • White
  • Pearl White
  • Volcano Orange
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Azure Blue
  • Mercury Red
  • McLaren Orange
  • Fire Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Graphite Grey
  • Carbon Black
  • Sapphire Black
  • Volcano Red
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Almond White, leather
  • McLaren Orange, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Stone Grey, leather
  • Midnight Blue/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Harissa Red, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Almond White, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Harissa Red, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, premium leather
  • Midnight Blue/Natural Tan, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, premium leather
  • Natural Tan/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Harissa Red/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Harissa Red/Stone Grey, leather
  • Harissa Red/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Harissa Red/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Natural Tan/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Harissa Red, leather
  • Arabica Brown/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Harissa Red/Almond White, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Orange, leather/cloth
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Midnight Blue/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Blue, leather/cloth
  • Silver, leather/cloth
  • Red, leather/cloth
  • Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Stone Grey, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Carbon Black, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
  • Arabica Brown, leather
  • Carbon Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$239,400
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 99Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$239,400
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See MP4-12C Inventory

Related Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles