  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren MP4-12C
  4. Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MP4-12C
Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,000
See MP4-12C Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$229,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Torque443 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower592 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$229,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$229,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$229,000
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Custom Zoned Interioryes
Full Leather Interioryes
Branded Mat Packyes
Ashtrayyes
Electric and Heated Seatsyes
Color Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Alcantara & Leather Interioryes
IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Driver Zone Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Seatbacksyes
Contrast Stitching on Dashboardyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$229,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,000
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Carbon Fiber Engine Coversyes
Carbon Fiber Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Stealth Packyes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Turning Vanesyes
Track Tires w/Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archyes
Sport Exhaustyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Elite Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Platesyes
Body Color Front Splitteryes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Panelsyes
Polished Brake Calipers w/Black Logoyes
Winter Tiresyes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Paintyes
Contrast Color Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Front track65.2 in.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3161 lbs.
Height47.2 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$229,000
Exterior Colors
  • Supernova Silver
  • Ice Silver
  • Pearl White
  • McLaren Orange
  • White
  • Blue
  • Silver
  • Fire Black
  • Volcano Orange
  • Sapphire Black
  • Azure Blue
  • Mercury Red
  • Racing Green
  • Volcano Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Graphite Grey
  • Carbon Black
Interior Colors
  • Red, premium cloth
  • Orange, premium cloth
  • Silver, premium cloth
  • Blue, premium cloth
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Arabica Brown, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Almond White, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$229,000
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 99Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$229,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See MP4-12C Inventory

Related Used 2012 McLaren MP4-12C Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles