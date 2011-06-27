  1. Home
Used 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider Features & Specs

More about the 2013 MP4-12C Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$265,750
See MP4-12C Spider Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Torque443 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower616 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Stealth Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$265,750
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$265,750
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$265,750
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Electric & Heated Seatsyes
Custom Zoned Interioryes
Full Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelsyes
Ashtrayyes
Semi-Aniline Leather Interioryes
Color Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Alcantara & Leather Interioryes
IRIS Upgrade w/Satellite Navigation & Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Carbon Fiber Seatbacksyes
Contrast Stitching on Dashboardyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$265,750
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$265,750
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Carbon Fiber Mirror Casingsyes
Stealth Badge Setyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coversyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Turning Vanesyes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Elite Paintyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Body Color Front Splitteryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Additional Wheels w/Winter Tiresyes
Additional Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels w/Corsa Tiresyes
Vehicle Lifteryes
New Style Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Contrast Color Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Front track65.2 in.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight3033 lbs.
Height47.4 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$265,750
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue
  • Mercury Red
  • McLaren Orange
  • Pearl White
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Fire Black
  • Ice Silver
  • Supernova Silver
  • Graphite Grey
  • Carbon Black
  • Volcano Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Sapphire Black
  • Silver
  • White
  • Volcano Orange
  • Blue
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue/Harissa Red, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Midnight Blue/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Natural Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red/Stone Grey, leather
  • Harissa Red/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Almond White, leather
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather
  • Harissa Red/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Carbon Black/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Carbon Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Carbon Black, leather
  • Midnight Blue/Stone Grey, leather
  • Blue, leather/cloth
  • Orange, leather/cloth
  • Red, leather/cloth
  • Silver, leather/cloth
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Midnight Blue/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arabica Brown/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan/Stone Grey, leather
  • Saddle TanMidnight Blue, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Arabica Brown, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Harissa Red, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan/Almond White, leather
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Harissa Red/Saddle Tan, leather
  • McLaren Orange, leather
  • Harissa Red/Almond White, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Almond White, leather
  • Natural Tan/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Arabica Brown, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Natural Tan/Midnight Blue, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Almond White, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Harissa Red, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Arabica Brown/McLaren Orange, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$265,750
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 99Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$265,750
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
