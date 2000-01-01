Skip to main content
2022 McLaren GT Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$200,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower612 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length184.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.5 in.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity20.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Curb weight3,384 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Silica White
  • Belize Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • McLaren Orange
  • Storm Grey
  • Black Ingot
  • Burnished Copper
  • White
  • Amaranth Red
  • Silver
  • Solis
  • Papaya Spark
  • Azores
  • Lantana Purple
  • Helios Orange
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Flux Silver
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Ludus Blue
  • Vermillion Red
  • Vega Blue
  • Supernova Silver
  • Saros
  • Serpentine
  • Kyanos Blue
  • Argon
  • Quartz
  • Abyss Black
  • Borealis
  • Blade Silver
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Namaka Blue
  • Amethyst Black
  • Ventura Orange
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, alcantara
  • Barolo, alcantara
  • Barolo, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Jet Black, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Ink Blue, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Safety
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
295/30R21 tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Lightweight Sport Packyes
Pioneeryes
Premium Packyes
Luxeyes
MSO Gloss Carbon Fiber Pack +$24,000
MSO Black Pack +$5,500
MSO Bright Pack +$5,500
Safety & Security Options
Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit +$100
Fire Extinguisher +$200
Interior Options
Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/"MSO" Logo +$1,850
MSO Bespoke Contrast Stitch +$4,540
MSO Bespoke Alternative Character Stitch +$1,300
MSO Bespoke Alternative Micro Piping Leather Colors +$1,300
MSO Bespoke Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker +$3,440
MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options +$4,070
MSO Bespoke Gloss Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options +$3,530
MSO Bespoke Painted Branding +$2,600
MSO Bespoke Interior +$10,630
Softgrain Aniline Leather Luggage Bay Floor +$3,000
Branded Floor Matsyes
Contrast Double Piping And Aesthetic Stitching +$2,000
MSO Bespoke 3-Point Seatbelts In Developed Colors +$390
Embroidered Headrests with/''GT" & "MSO" Logos +$1,710
MSO Bespoke Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal +$1,630
MSO Carbon Fiber Interior Components +$2,500
MSO Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishers +$4,500
MSO Carbon Fiber Seat Backs +$3,970
MSO Defined Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel +$4,460
Luggage Retention Strap +$500
Printed Owners Manualyes
Exterior Options
Sports Exhaustyes
MSO Bespoke Printed Branding +$2,270
MSO Bespoke Personalized Dedication Plate +$2,590
MSO Defined 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint +$12,910
MSO Defined Color Brake Calipers +$3,040
MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel +$6,150
Special Paintyes
MSO Bespoke Pinstriped Wheel Edge +$3,080
MSO Defined Paint +$8,500
MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options +$7,060
MSO Bespoke Color Matched Brake Calipers +$10,370
MSO Bespoke Color Calipers +$5,840
MSO Bespoke Wheel Colors +$3,890
Elite Paint +$4,500
MSO Painted Key +$500
MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Accent Panels +$6,480
MSO Bespoke Satin Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options +$8,140
Car Cover +$600
Panoramic Privacy Tinted Glass Roof +$950
Ashtray +$60
Lithium Ion Vehicle Battery Charger +$230
MSO Electrochromic Panoramic Roof +$6,000
Tungsten Wheel Finish +$1,460
Gloss Black Wheel Finish +$1,200
Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finish +$2,000
Special Color Brake Calipers +$1,930
