2022 McLaren GT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/418.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|612 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|184.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.5 in.
|Height
|47.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,384 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Premium leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|295/30R21 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Lightweight Sport Pack
|+$0
|Pioneer
|+$0
|Premium Pack
|+$0
|Luxe
|+$0
|MSO Gloss Carbon Fiber Pack
|+$24,000
|MSO Black Pack
|+$5,500
|MSO Bright Pack
|+$5,500
|Safety & Security Options
|Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit
|+$100
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$200
|Interior Options
|Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/"MSO" Logo
|+$1,850
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Stitch
|+$4,540
|MSO Bespoke Alternative Character Stitch
|+$1,300
|MSO Bespoke Alternative Micro Piping Leather Colors
|+$1,300
|MSO Bespoke Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker
|+$3,440
|MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$4,070
|MSO Bespoke Gloss Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$3,530
|MSO Bespoke Painted Branding
|+$2,600
|MSO Bespoke Interior
|+$10,630
|Softgrain Aniline Leather Luggage Bay Floor
|+$3,000
|Branded Floor Mats
|+$0
|Contrast Double Piping And Aesthetic Stitching
|+$2,000
|MSO Bespoke 3-Point Seatbelts In Developed Colors
|+$390
|Embroidered Headrests with/''GT" & "MSO" Logos
|+$1,710
|MSO Bespoke Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal
|+$1,630
|MSO Carbon Fiber Interior Components
|+$2,500
|MSO Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishers
|+$4,500
|MSO Carbon Fiber Seat Backs
|+$3,970
|MSO Defined Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel
|+$4,460
|Luggage Retention Strap
|+$500
|Printed Owners Manual
|+$0
|Exterior Options
|Sports Exhaust
|+$0
|MSO Bespoke Printed Branding
|+$2,270
|MSO Bespoke Personalized Dedication Plate
|+$2,590
|MSO Defined 10-Spoke Wheels
|+$0
|MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint
|+$12,910
|MSO Defined Color Brake Calipers
|+$3,040
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel
|+$6,150
|Special Paint
|+$0
|MSO Bespoke Pinstriped Wheel Edge
|+$3,080
|MSO Defined Paint
|+$8,500
|MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$7,060
|MSO Bespoke Color Matched Brake Calipers
|+$10,370
|MSO Bespoke Color Calipers
|+$5,840
|MSO Bespoke Wheel Colors
|+$3,890
|Elite Paint
|+$4,500
|MSO Painted Key
|+$500
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Accent Panels
|+$6,480
|MSO Bespoke Satin Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$8,140
|Car Cover
|+$600
|Panoramic Privacy Tinted Glass Roof
|+$950
|Ashtray
|+$60
|Lithium Ion Vehicle Battery Charger
|+$230
|MSO Electrochromic Panoramic Roof
|+$6,000
|Tungsten Wheel Finish
|+$1,460
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|+$1,200
|Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|+$2,000
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|+$1,930
Related 2022 McLaren GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2011
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2003
- Used Acura RLX 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2010
- Used Buick Lucerne 1998
- Used Subaru Legacy 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Subaru Outback News
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022
- 2023 Acura RDX News
- 2023 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2022 Carnival
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Volvo V60 2022
- Toyota Tundra 2022
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- Chevrolet Traverse 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Acura RDX News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
Recommended
- Cadillac XT6 2020 SUV
- Used 2010 Subaru Forester Durham NC
- BMW M5 2022 Deals
- Geo Storm 1990
- Used 2010 Jaguar XF Saint Petersburg FL
Other models
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata in Lanham, MD
- Used Mazda 5 in Gilbertsville, PA
- Used Kia K5 in Ithaca, NY
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-3500 in Garner, NC
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Middletown, NJ
- Used Mazda CX-3 in Muscatine, IA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Norwood, PA
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Greenbelt, MD
- Used Nissan Xterra in Beaumont, CA
- Used Cadillac Elr in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach in Annandale, VA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur in Lansdowne, PA
- Used Chrysler Voyager in Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Used Chrysler Pt-Cruiser in Far Rockaway, NY
- Used Mclaren 720S in Red Oak, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Stanford, IL
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Woodbury, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Conover, NC
- Used Infiniti G37-Sedan in Avenel, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Spark-Ev in Conyers, GA
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Southgate, MI
- Used Honda S2000 in Fairborn, OH
- Used Ford Econoline-Wagon in Elmwood Park, IL
- Used Infiniti Ex35 in Elmhurst, IL
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in Crossville, TN
- Used Cadillac Escalade-Ext in Paramus, NJ
- Used BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe in Windermere, FL
- Used Infiniti JX in Woodbridge, NJ
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Kennesaw, GA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Wagon in Yorktown Heights, NY