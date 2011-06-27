  1. Home
2020 McLaren GT Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$215,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower612 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
MSO Black Packyes
Luxeyes
MSO Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Pioneeryes
Premium Packyes
MSO Bright Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
MSO Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishersyes
Softgrain Aniline Leather Luggage Bay Flooryes
MSO Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
Contrast Double Piping And Aesthetic Stitchingyes
Luggage Retention Strapyes
Instrumentation
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
Exterior Options
MSO Painted Keyyes
Car Coveryes
Ashtrayyes
MSO Electrochromic Panoramic Roofyes
15-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Lithium Ion Vehicle Battery Chargeryes
Gloss Black Wheel Finishyes
Panoramic Privacy Tinted Glass Roofyes
Sports Exhaustyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ludus Blue
  • Borealis
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Paris Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Helios Orange
  • Storm Grey
  • Kyanos Blue
  • Silica White
  • Pacific
  • Argon
  • Quartz
  • Onyx Black
  • Blade Silver
  • Silver
  • Saros
  • Lantana Purple
  • Abyss Black
  • Burton Blue
  • Papaya Spark
  • Viridian
  • Black Ingot
  • Flux Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Amaranth Red
  • Namaka Blue
  • Burnished Copper
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Barolo, premium leather
  • Porcelain, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
295/35R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes

