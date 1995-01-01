2021 McLaren Elva Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$1,690,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/399.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|804 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|181.5 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|76.5 in.
|Height
|42.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2,798 lbs.
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|305/30R Y tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Vehicle Lift
|+$0
|Packages
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 3K 2x2
|+$5,600
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1
|+$71,120
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 1K 1x1
|+$82,220
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 1K 1x1
|+$55,580
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1
|+$44,480
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Satin 3K 2x2
|+$10,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 3K 2x2
|+$15,600
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1
|+$22,240
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1
|+$15,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1
|+$20,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 1K 1x1
|+$41,200
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1
|+$35,600
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Gloss 3K 2x2
|+$5,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 1K 1x1
|+$27,840
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 3K 2x2
|+$31,100
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Satin 3K 2x2
|+$20,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 3K 2x2
|+$11,100
|Safety & Security Options
|Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit
|+$0
|Interior Options
|MSO Defined - Nubuck And Full Aniline Leather Interior
|+$17,500
|Body Color Door Panel
|+$0
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Zircon Brushed
|+$5,000
|MSO Defined - Nubuck Interior
|+$13,500
|Porcelain Leather Interior
|+$0
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Champagne Brushed
|+$5,000
|MSO Defined - Full Aniline Leather And Nubuck Interior
|+$17,500
|MSO Defined - Full Aniline Interior
|+$17,500
|Jet Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|+$0
|Air Conditioning
|+$0
|MSO Defined - Ultrafabrics Interior
|+$12,500
|Barolo Leather Interior
|+$0
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Galvanic Grey Brushed
|+$5,000
|Ink Leather Interior
|+$0
|Floor Mats
|+$0
|MSO Defined 6-Point Harness And Storage Net
|+$3,100
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Key
|+$0
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddles - Satin 3K 2x2
|+$0
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Zircon Brushed
|+$3,900
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Champagne Brushed
|+$3,900
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddles - Satin 3K 2x2
|+$0
|MSO Defined 3-Point Seat Belt Colors
|+$0
|MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Galvanic Grey Brushed
|+$3,900
|McLaren 8-Speaker Audio System w/Bulkhead Speakers
|+$0
|Exterior Options
|Satin Visual Carbon Fiber Pair Of Elva Helmets
|+$0
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|+$0
|Satin Raw Metal Wheel Finish
|+$0
|5 Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels
|+$0
|MSO Defined Platinum Badges
|yes
|MSO Defined 18ct White Gold Badged
|yes
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Body - Tinted 3K 2x2
|+$250,000
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Body 3K 2x2
|+$225,000
|MSO Defined - Brake Calipers w/Machined Logo
|+$3,300
|MSO Defined Paint
|+$8,600
|Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires
|+$0
|Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|+$0
|Dark Stealth Wheel Finish
|+$0
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|+$0
|Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|+$0
|Body Color Rear Body Side Mounted Air Intakes
|+$0
|Full Windshield
|+$0
|Body Color Stone Chip Protection
|+$0
|Elite Paint
|+$0
