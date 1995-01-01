Skip to main content
2021 McLaren Elva Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Elva
Overview
Starting MSRP
$1,690,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower804 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length181.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors76.5 in.
Height42.8 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Curb weight2,798 lbs.
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
Safety
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
305/30R Y tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Vehicle Lift +$0
Packages
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 3K 2x2 +$5,600
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1 +$71,120
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 1K 1x1 +$82,220
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 1K 1x1 +$55,580
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1 +$44,480
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Satin 3K 2x2 +$10,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 3K 2x2 +$15,600
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1 +$22,240
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1 +$15,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Gloss 1K 1x1 +$20,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 1K 1x1 +$41,200
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Satin 1K 1x1 +$35,600
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack - Gloss 3K 2x2 +$5,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Upper Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 1K 1x1 +$27,840
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Satin 3K 2x2 +$31,100
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Satin 3K 2x2 +$20,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Lower Exterior Pack - Tinted Gloss 3K 2x2 +$11,100
Safety & Security Options
Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit +$0
Interior Options
MSO Defined - Nubuck And Full Aniline Leather Interior +$17,500
Body Color Door Panel +$0
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Zircon Brushed +$5,000
MSO Defined - Nubuck Interior +$13,500
Porcelain Leather Interior +$0
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Champagne Brushed +$5,000
MSO Defined - Full Aniline Leather And Nubuck Interior +$17,500
MSO Defined - Full Aniline Interior +$17,500
Jet Black Alcantara Steering Wheel +$0
Air Conditioning +$0
MSO Defined - Ultrafabrics Interior +$12,500
Barolo Leather Interior +$0
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Forward Environment - Galvanic Grey Brushed +$5,000
Ink Leather Interior +$0
Floor Mats +$0
MSO Defined 6-Point Harness And Storage Net +$3,100
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Key +$0
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddles - Satin 3K 2x2 +$0
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Zircon Brushed +$3,900
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Champagne Brushed +$3,900
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddles - Satin 3K 2x2 +$0
MSO Defined 3-Point Seat Belt Colors +$0
MSO Defined Interior Brightwork Rear Environment - Galvanic Grey Brushed +$3,900
McLaren 8-Speaker Audio System w/Bulkhead Speakers +$0
Exterior Options
Satin Visual Carbon Fiber Pair Of Elva Helmets +$0
Gloss Black Wheel Finish +$0
Satin Raw Metal Wheel Finish +$0
5 Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels +$0
MSO Defined Platinum Badgesyes
MSO Defined 18ct White Gold Badgedyes
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Body - Tinted 3K 2x2 +$250,000
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Body 3K 2x2 +$225,000
MSO Defined - Brake Calipers w/Machined Logo +$3,300
MSO Defined Paint +$8,600
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires +$0
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish +$0
Dark Stealth Wheel Finish +$0
Stealth Wheel Finish +$0
Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finish +$0
Body Color Rear Body Side Mounted Air Intakes +$0
Full Windshield +$0
Body Color Stone Chip Protection +$0
Elite Paint +$0
