2022 McLaren Artura Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$225,000
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|671 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|178.7 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Height
|47.0 in.
|Wheel base
|103.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,303 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Alcantara
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|295/30R (Y) tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Sports Exhaust
|+$4,450
|Packages
|Black Pack
|+$3,125
|Gloss Black Interior Finish Pack
|+$1,500
|Practicality Pack
|+$0
|Technology Pack
|+$7,000
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack
|+$4,750
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Pack
|+$20,610
|Safety & Security Options
|Vehicle Tracking System
|+$950
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$200
|Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit
|+$125
|Volumetric Alarm Upgrade
|+$500
|Interior Options
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Cameras
|+$2,850
|Bowers & Wilkins Audio System
|+$4,560
|Contrast Piping
|+$1,250
|ClubSport Seats w/Lumbar Adjustment
|+$1,000
|Power Adjustable Heated Memory Comfort Seats w/Lumbar Adjustment
|+$0
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|+$680
|McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set
|+$430
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)
|+$910
|MSO Defined Colored Seatbelts
|+$450
|MSO Defined Harness Bar
|+$6,150
|MSO Defined 6-Point Harness
|+$1,750
|MSO Defined Extended Satin Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers
|+$4,650
|TechLux
|+$7,500
|Performance
|+$7,500
|MSO Bespoke Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/'MSO' Logo
|+$1,850
|MSO Bespoke 'MSO' And 'Artura' Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal
|+$1,650
|MSO Bespoke Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker
|+$3,400
|MSO Bespoke Embroidered Headrests w/'Artura', 'MSO' And 'Speedmark' Logos
|+$1,700
|MSO Bespoke Gloss Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$5,000
|MSO Bespoke Painted Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills
|+$2,600
|MSO Bespoke Printed Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills
|+$2,250
|Vision
|+$7,500
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Stitch Applied To All Decorative Stitch Lines
|+$4,500
|Ashtray
|+$100
|MSO Bespoke 3-Point Seatbelts In Developed Colors
|+$650
|MSO Bespoke Harness Bar Painted In Bespoke Paint Colors
|+$3,550
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Piping In Leather
|+$5,400
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Nappa Leather
|+$12,850
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Alcantara
|+$10,550
|MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$5,300
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Premium Leather
|+$19,250
|Exterior Options
|Pirelli P ZERO Corsa Tires
|+$1,250
|Optional Brake Caliper Finishes
|+$1,350
|Dark Stealth Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|+$1,990
|Titanium Liquid Metal Wheel Finish
|+$1,990
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|+$1,450
|Dark Stealth Wheel Finish
|+$1,450
|Car Cover
|+$675
|MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint
|+$12,800
|Elite Paint
|+$4,750
|MSO Defined Caliper Colors
|+$2,430
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler
|+$4,260
|Thermal Insulated Windshield
|+$650
|Satin Titanium Engine Cover
|+$650
|Stealth Exhaust And Hot Vee Finishers
|+$1,350
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvers
|+$4,150
|MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings
|+$2,975
|MSO Bespoke Personalized Dedication Plate
|+$2,600
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Roof Canopy
|+$4,900
|MSO Bespoke Satin Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$10,000
|MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options
|+$8,050
|MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$26,750
|MSO Bespoke Vinyl Pinstripe Pack One
|+$3,750
|MSO Bespoke Vinyl Pinstripe Pack Two
|+$6,300
|MSO Defined Paint
|+$8,500
|MSO Bespoke Wheel Colors
|+$3,850
|MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel
|+$6,100
|MSO Bespoke Pinstriped Wheel Edge
|+$3,050
|MSO Bespoke Color Matched Brake Calipers
|+$10,300
|MSO Bespoke Color Calipers
|+$5,800
