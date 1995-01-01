Skip to main content
2022 McLaren Artura Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Artura
Overview
Starting MSRP
$225,000
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower671 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque531 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length178.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Height47.0 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,303 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Helios Orange
  • Papaya Spark
  • Burton Blue
  • Tokyo Cyan
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Borealis
  • Amethyst Black
  • Volcano Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Lantana Purple
  • Flux Green
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Ice Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Belize Blue
  • Storm Grey
  • Vermillion Red
  • Aurora Blue
  • Supernova Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Serpentine
  • Plateaux
  • Vega Blue
  • Saros
  • Amaranth Red
  • Cosmos
  • Ventura Orange
  • Ember Orange
  • Silica White
  • McLaren Orange
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, alcantara
  • Jet Black/Carbon Black w/McLaren Vision Orange Accent, premium leather
  • Dove Grey/Jet Black w/Flux Green Accent, premium leather
  • Harissa Red w/Black Accent, premium leather
  • Ink/Jet Black w/Ember Orange Accent, alcantara
  • Jet Black w/Black Accent, premium leather
  • Ink/Jet Black w/Teal Accent, premium leather
  • Mojave/Jet Black w/Teal Accent, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black, alcantara
  • Graphite/Jet Black w/Ember Orange Accent, alcantara
  • Graphite/Jet Black w/McLaren Vision Orange Accent, alcantara
Front Seat Dimensions
Alcantarayes
Sport front seatsyes
Safety
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Cruise controlyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
295/30R (Y) tiresyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 45,000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Sports Exhaust +$4,450
Packages
Black Pack +$3,125
Gloss Black Interior Finish Pack +$1,500
Practicality Pack +$0
Technology Pack +$7,000
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Interior Pack +$4,750
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Pack +$20,610
Safety & Security Options
Vehicle Tracking System +$950
Fire Extinguisher +$200
Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit +$125
Volumetric Alarm Upgrade +$500
Interior Options
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Cameras +$2,850
Bowers & Wilkins Audio System +$4,560
Contrast Piping +$1,250
ClubSport Seats w/Lumbar Adjustment +$1,000
Power Adjustable Heated Memory Comfort Seats w/Lumbar Adjustment +$0
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel +$680
McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set +$430
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) +$910
MSO Defined Colored Seatbelts +$450
MSO Defined Harness Bar +$6,150
MSO Defined 6-Point Harness +$1,750
MSO Defined Extended Satin Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers +$4,650
TechLux +$7,500
Performance +$7,500
MSO Bespoke Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/'MSO' Logo +$1,850
MSO Bespoke 'MSO' And 'Artura' Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal +$1,650
MSO Bespoke Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker +$3,400
MSO Bespoke Embroidered Headrests w/'Artura', 'MSO' And 'Speedmark' Logos +$1,700
MSO Bespoke Gloss Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options +$5,000
MSO Bespoke Painted Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills +$2,600
MSO Bespoke Printed Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills +$2,250
Vision +$7,500
MSO Bespoke Contrast Stitch Applied To All Decorative Stitch Lines +$4,500
Ashtray +$100
MSO Bespoke 3-Point Seatbelts In Developed Colors +$650
MSO Bespoke Harness Bar Painted In Bespoke Paint Colors +$3,550
MSO Bespoke Contrast Piping In Leather +$5,400
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Nappa Leather +$12,850
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Alcantara +$10,550
MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Interior Carbon Fiber Options +$5,300
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Premium Leather +$19,250
Exterior Options
Pirelli P ZERO Corsa Tires +$1,250
Optional Brake Caliper Finishes +$1,350
Dark Stealth Diamond Cut Wheel Finish +$1,990
Titanium Liquid Metal Wheel Finish +$1,990
Gloss Black Wheel Finish +$1,450
Dark Stealth Wheel Finish +$1,450
Car Cover +$675
MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint +$12,800
Elite Paint +$4,750
MSO Defined Caliper Colors +$2,430
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler +$4,260
Thermal Insulated Windshield +$650
Satin Titanium Engine Cover +$650
Stealth Exhaust And Hot Vee Finishers +$1,350
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvers +$4,150
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings +$2,975
MSO Bespoke Personalized Dedication Plate +$2,600
MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Roof Canopy +$4,900
MSO Bespoke Satin Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options +$10,000
MSO Bespoke Tinted Finish - All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options +$8,050
MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint w/Satin Finish +$26,750
MSO Bespoke Vinyl Pinstripe Pack One +$3,750
MSO Bespoke Vinyl Pinstripe Pack Two +$6,300
MSO Defined Paint +$8,500
MSO Bespoke Wheel Colors +$3,850
MSO Bespoke Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel +$6,100
MSO Bespoke Pinstriped Wheel Edge +$3,050
MSO Bespoke Color Matched Brake Calipers +$10,300
MSO Bespoke Color Calipers +$5,800
